Ask The Club

#AskTheClub: Eating a live spider for money!


#AskTheClub: If any member of the club was part of the witness protection program, this is what their names and roles be!

#AskTheClub: If any member of the club was part of the witness protection program, this is what their names and roles be!

9 July 2019 1:47 PM
#AskTheClub: A live-in massage therapist or chef?

#AskTheClub: A live-in massage therapist or chef?

5 July 2019 2:42 PM
#AskTheClub: If Cindy had a cooking show, this is what it would be called!

#AskTheClub: If Cindy had a cooking show, this is what it would be called!

4 July 2019 11:03 AM
#AskTheClub: Does the Breakfast Club ever fart in public places?

#AskTheClub: Does the Breakfast Club ever fart in public places?

3 July 2019 11:07 AM
#AskTheClub: The whole club tells us why do best friends gossip about each other!

#AskTheClub: The whole club tells us why do best friends gossip about each other!

2 July 2019 11:10 AM
#AskTheClub: Who would win The Breakfast Club eating competition?

#AskTheClub: Who would win The Breakfast Club eating competition?

1 July 2019 11:04 AM
#AskTheClub: How does Thembekile deal with people that always complain at work!

#AskTheClub: How does Thembekile deal with people that always complain at work!

27 June 2019 1:33 PM
#AskTheClub: Anele, Cindy and Thembekile are for one thing. Frankie and Alex on the other hand are for the other one. Listen to find out what exactly are these things!

#AskTheClub: Anele, Cindy and Thembekile are for one thing. Frankie and Alex on the other hand are for the other one. Listen to find out what exactly are these things!

24 June 2019 11:06 AM
#AskTheClub: Should the Breakfast Club own a restaurant/bar, this is what they would call it!

#AskTheClub: Should the Breakfast Club own a restaurant/bar, this is what they would call it!

21 June 2019 2:37 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Dan Matjila continues marathon testimony at PIC Inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Dan Matjila continues marathon testimony at PIC Inquiry

Former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila is testifying before the commission of inquiry into the PIC for a fourth consecutive day.
Durban police clash with Zandile Gumede supporters
Durban police clash with Zandile Gumede supporters

Demonstrators took to the streets on Thursday morning, calling for the reinstatement of the eThekwini mayor, who faces corruption charges.
Matjila tells PIC inquiry Edcon deal was partly why he was axed
Matjila tells PIC inquiry Edcon deal was partly why he was axed

Dan Matjila has been testifying at the inquiry into impropriety at the PIC this week. He’s giving his version of events on deals at the PIC during his term.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us