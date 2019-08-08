Ask The Club

#AskTheClub: It is important that your kids learn an African language, like Cindy's kids who are learning isiZulu in school!


#AskTheClub: Anele has been in a beauty pageant as a kid!

7 August 2019 11:37 AM
#AskTheClub: Anele's spicy rice secret...

6 August 2019 11:51 AM
#AskTheClub: The problem is not the driving but rather the speed. Take a listen to this!

5 August 2019 11:27 AM
#AskTheClub: Yes Alex, you can win the Huawei p30 pro only if you go down to 1 Fox street and join in on the fun!

2 August 2019 12:35 PM
#AskTheClub: Would Cindy relocate to New Zealand? Take a listen and find out!

1 August 2019 12:41 PM
#AskTheClub: Anele's dog, Nikita is grown and eats mince!

31 July 2019 10:52 AM
#AskTheClub: Frankie and Alex managed to give advice to a 49 year old single dad!

30 July 2019 11:45 AM
#AskTheClub: Food that the Breakfast Club don't eat at all!

29 July 2019 11:25 AM
#AskTheClub: Everybody, make your way to Gold Reef City and win!

26 July 2019 1:06 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
EWN Headlines
Mom of Khayelitsha quadruplets bids sad farewell to son who died
Mom of Khayelitsha quadruplets bids sad farewell to son who died

Baby Bubele Mafenuka was buried on Friday.
Tanzania fuel tanker blast kills 60
Tanzania fuel tanker blast kills 60

The deadly blast, which took place near the town of Morogoro, west of the economic capital Dar es Salaam, is the latest in a series of similar disasters in Africa.
Time’s ticking for WC to find new SAPS commissioner
Time’s ticking for WC to find new SAPS commissioner

Former provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula was deployed back to KwaZulu-Natal, following several complaints in the Western Cape.
