Guest : Brett Herron
The suspension of the MyCiTi service on the N2 enters its 10th week with no end in site
for stranded cash strapped commuters. The suspension is the result of a contractual
dispute between the City of Cape Town and the N2 Express Joint Venture operating
company .
My Citi users are having to spend almost double the usual amount to get to work now
that they have to use alternative modes of transport
Brett Heron former MAYCO member for Transport joins us on the line for this topic.
My Citi chaos
