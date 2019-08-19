Guest : Wikus Olivier
Despite outrage from the banks, president Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Credit
Amendment Bill this week.
While the details of how it will be implemented still need to be finalised, it is estimated
that some 9.5 million South Africans may have their debts written off completely.
Is this a good idea? or will it encourage another spate of reckless borrowning? & if
you've had your debt written off will you be able to access credit in the future?
Wikus Olivier from Credit Smart is on the line for his thoughts on this topic
Debt relief ...or not?
