Tonight with Lester Kiewit

HIJACK!!!


Guest : Richard Brussow

Motorists are urged to be vigilant, especially during the day and on weekends as
criminal syndicates become brazen in their attempts to seize vehicles using weapons.
According to statistics by the SAPS, each year over 16000 vehicles are hijacked from
motorists in South Africa despite state-of-the-art technology fitted by car
manufacturers, insurance and vehicle tracking companies to make it difficult for
hijackers to get away with stolen vehicles.
The SAPS figures showed that new models - under 10 years - make up more than 67.2% of hijacked vehicles. Older models aren’t spared either as hijackers sell them off as spare parts or are sold cheaply and used as local taxis in townships. National Hijacking Prevention Academy operations manager Melinda Brussow said Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal experienced the highest number of vehicle hijacking and that most hijackers used firearms. Brussow said Toyotas and Volkswagen vehicles were among the most hijacked because “there are many of them on the roads” and are easy to sell. Brussow said that most hijackings took place during the day or on weekends. Richard Brussow from National Hijacking Prevention Academy joins us on the line from
Pretoria.

EWN Headlines
At least 20 arrested in KZN in connection with truck strike
At least 20 arrested in KZN in connection with truck strike

Aggrieved truck drivers have been blockading major roads in protest against a lack of job opportunities.

More must be done to fight violence against women, says minister
More must be done to fight violence against women, says minister

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said she was alarmed by the murder of well-known female boxer Leighandre Jegels.
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms

Amy-Lee de Jager was kidnapped in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday from her mother's car.
