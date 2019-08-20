Guest : Michael Marchant | Research Associate at Open Secrets Project
The Zondo Commission started a year ago with it's first witness Acting National
Treasury Chief Procurement Officer Ndleleni Mathebula & since then we've had a
steady stream of witnesses baring their souls about multi million rand bribes and braai
packs finding their way into the hands of state capture enablers. Former President
Jacob Zuma also took the stand and did his best to confuse us and change the subject.
Zondo Commission , 1 year on
