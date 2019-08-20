Guest : Valdi van Reenen-Le Roux
The African Regional Child Trauma Conference is currently underway in Cape Town.
One of the figures mentioned is that almost 37 000 kids are in foster care after being
removed from their homes by social workers. What happens after a child is removed
from their care of their parents? What is being done to ensure that they are cared for
properly and that everything possible is done to try and get the child back to his home
after the conditions in the home improve?
Valdi Van Reene from director of the Trauma Centre for Survivors of Violence joins us
for this discussion
Family Restoration
