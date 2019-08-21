BeautifulNews Winner

21 August 2019 10:02 PM

Guest : Marilyn May



Marilyn May read the headlines – yet another infant abandoned. This is the fate of

thousands of babies every year in South Africa. In many cases, they’re born to mothers

who are in vulnerable positions themselves, and out of fear, shame, or confusion,

choose to leave their children. It’s a growing crisis that requires intervention on multiple

levels. The severity of the situation, coupled with the laborious foster and adoption

system, can leave anyone feeling helpless. But when May kept hearing about it in the

news, the registered nurse and doula yearned to help.

May became a trained safety mother – someone who has been screened by the

Department of Social Development to provide immediate temporary care for children

who’ve been found or rescued. She took in her first baby nine years ago.

In the past decade, she’s turned her home into a cosy haven filled with bassinets and

blankets, nurturing and attention. Dedicated carers work alongside May. Newborns

especially need a lot more than food and shelter. By having someone to hold their hand

and cradle them, they learn to bond and attach from an early age. Over 100 babies have

since gone to permanent homes through May’s organisation, Atlantic Hope.