Baboon problems


Guest : Janis Sinclair

A baboon activist group wants the group of homeless baboons to be rehabilitated at the
Cape Point Nature Reserve.
The baboons jumped over a fence from Table Mountain National Park to Scarbrough... a
few years ago... transferring the responsibility from South African National Parks to the
City of Cape Town.
Baboon activist, Janis Sinclair says the group needs to be rehabilitated and an electric
fence erected on the border of the reserve to prevent this from happening again.
However if authorities do not agree to rehabilitate the baboons they face possible
sterilisation or even euthanasia.
Sinclair say the group has taken the matter to Minister of Forestry and Fisheries and
Environmental Affair, Barbara Creecy who has delegated someone to compile a report
on the matter.
City says options are being explored but the welfare of the baboons is of prime
importance. They says the baboon population growing which is good from a
conservation point of view - however baboons cannot live in urban areas and need to
be placed in reserves or sanctuaries.

