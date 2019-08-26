Beautiful News

26 August 2019 9:52 PM

Denisha Anand

A wetland rich in history runs through the Cape Flats. Legend dictates that a Khoi

princess was abducted here by Portuguese sailors. Her tears ran into the marsh, which

was named Princess Vlei after the tale. Flowing through Grassy Park, the site’s vital to

all who’ve lived near its banks. During apartheid, it was one of the few recreational

spaces for people of colour. Today, the wetlands are still an essential part of the

community, and at the forefront of protecting it is Denisha Anand.

As the biodiversity manager of Princess Vlei, she ensures its conservation. Anand

classifies the wetlands as a biocultural landscape – one that is both valuable for its

cultural heritage and ecological wealth. People swim, fish, and braai here, and the vlei’s

social importance has been passed on through generations.

When developers announced plans to build a shopping mall on the wetlands, the

community fought back. Princess Vlei is now a protected biodiversity site that Anand

oversees. While alien plants took over at one stage, the vlei is flourishing again under

her guidance. This year, Anand and volunteers planted over 1 000 indigenous plants.

Endangered plant and animal species such as the Cape Flats Dune Strandveld and

western leopard toad are also preserved here.

Brigitte Reeve-Taylor

The curtains part, the spotlight is on, and the dogs take to the stage. Lithe, elegant, and

graceful? Not these entertainers. But with tails wagging and paws tapping, they

certainly are charming. Affectionate border collies and energetic Jack Russels share the

podium, twirling around and leaping into the air. Their antics are raising the roof – and

much-needed funds – to improve the lives of their fellow canines.

Brigitte Reeve-Taylor is the mastermind behind the spectacle. In 2012, she rescued a

puppy off the highway and came face to face with the suffering stray dogs experience.

An established dancer and choreographer, Reeve-Taylor decided to change their

situation by using her skills and contacts in show business. She founded Dancers LOVE

Dogs to raise money for animal sterilisation – one of the most vital measures to prevent

the increasing number of neglected strays.

Jenny Cullinan

Jenny Cullinan is allergic to bees – but that doesn’t stop her from advocating for them.

Across the world, the insects are bred in hives for their production of honey. Cullinan

believes they deserve a bigger buzz. The precious creatures are responsible for

pollinating crops, and their wild nests are integral to functioning ecosystems. But

globally, bee populations are on the decline. As a conservationist and avid sculptor,

Cullinan is protecting South Africa’s colonies and promoting their role in nature.

Michael Mazibuko

When Michael Mazibuko speaks, hearts shatter. The thespian’s voice penetrates the

soul of all who listen. Mazibuko’s intensity stems from his history. He was kicked out of

home in matric after defying his father’s wishes for him to leave school. Mazibuko spent

countless nights fighting the biting cold. As time passed, he began to understand how

life on the street renders people invisible. But this dreamer grasped on to his hope for a

career in the arts – and it paid off.

In 2016, Mazibuko joined Johannesburg Awakening Minds, a troupe founded by

Dorothy Ann Gould. The award-winning actress uses theatre to upskill, uplift, and

channel the voices of those who are homeless.