Our Sober Spring Challenge is a great way to test your dependence on alcohol and give
your body a bit of a break. With the support of fellow challengers, you’ll be giving
yourself the best chance of going alcohol-free for a significant period.

The Sober Spring Challenge lasts for 66 days, the length of time it takes to break a
habit. If you’d like to read more about that research click here.
The challenge begins on 1st September – sign up anytime from today and you will
receive:-
An invitation to our Sober Spring WhatsApp group to connect you to other
Challengers
66 Daily mails, full of tips, tools and strategies to keep you on track
An invitation to our private Facebook group

SIX REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD DO SOBER SPRING

1. The first 30 days of any alcohol free challenge are usually the most difficult
ones. Hang in there and it gets easier and easier.
2. You will have a great reason for not drinking “No thanks, I’m doing Sober
Spring.”
3. Your mind will clear and your creativity will get a boost. Most importantly, you
may just decide to make a major life change.
4. You will build a new sober “neural pathway” which means that you will find it
easier to consider an alcohol free future.
5. You will make healthier food choices, feel more like exercising and ditch those
extra kilos.
6. The benefits that come in after 2+ alcohol free months are significant. You will
notice weight loss, better sleep, clearer skin and fresher looks.

