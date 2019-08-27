Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Cars with Melinda Ferguson


Guest : Melinda Ferguson

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson joins us on the line for our weekly motoring
feature , Tonight we talk about the Volvo XC90.
It's only fitting that the XC90 catapulted Volvo back into relevance in 2015. After all, the
first generation of the three-row crossover SUV sustained the brand through some very
sparse years, back when it looked like the Swedish automaker might pack up its
smörgåsbord for good.
The second-gen XC90 was that rarest of unicorns in the automotive business: an
absolute clean-sheet design. It featured a new platform, all-new powertrains, styling
language, infotainment and electrical architecture. Heck, when it was introduced,
lurking just offstage clutching a freshly redesigned key fob was Geely, Volvo's new
corporate owners. The 2015 XC90 was as close as Sweden's automotive industry has
ever come to a moonshot, and not only did it work, it did so beautifully.
Now, the company is trumpeting the updated 2020 Volvo XC90 seen here. Truth is,
though, Volvo's engineers have been steadily beavering away, rendering improvements
to their flagship SUV year after year. This is just the first time you might notice any
differences from the outside.

A Survivor's Story

A Survivor's Story

1 September 2019 10:59 PM
Craft beer industry & women

Craft beer industry & women

1 September 2019 10:37 PM
Mitchell's Plain Book Festival

Mitchell's Plain Book Festival

1 September 2019 10:12 PM
ZUBEIDA AND MANSSOR JAFFER- COMEDY TOUR

ZUBEIDA AND MANSSOR JAFFER- COMEDY TOUR

1 September 2019 10:05 PM
Valmont Layne and Hilton Schilder

Valmont Layne and Hilton Schilder

29 August 2019 9:58 PM
Government admits to collecting your data

Government admits to collecting your data

29 August 2019 9:42 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

29 August 2019 9:11 PM
Hay Fever

Hay Fever

29 August 2019 8:36 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

28 August 2019 10:05 PM
Polygamy awareness

Polygamy awareness

28 August 2019 9:56 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
At least 20 arrested in KZN in connection with truck strike
At least 20 arrested in KZN in connection with truck strike

Aggrieved truck drivers have been blockading major roads in protest against a lack of job opportunities.

More must be done to fight violence against women, says minister
More must be done to fight violence against women, says minister

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said she was alarmed by the murder of well-known female boxer Leighandre Jegels.
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms

Amy-Lee de Jager was kidnapped in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday from her mother's car.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us