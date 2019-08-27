Guest : Wynand Van Vuuren
South Africa’s new Aarto Act and its demerit system will have a direct impact on car
insurance,
The demerit system could potentially be linked to an underwriting criteria as it does
reflect driving behaviour,
Drivers with poor record on this system could face higher premiums – but that would be
at the discretion of each company.
Depending on how well and efficiently the bill is rolled out, this new law could see good
drivers benefit from better premiums with the bad drivers being penalised.
While the transport department says the new law will help reduce road deaths across
the country, it does paint a bit of a dim picture when it comes to how it will affect the
insurance industry, she said.
Demerit system and your insurance
