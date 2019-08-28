Guest : Shani Kay
“Words change worlds”. So says Shani Kay, Creative Director and Co-founder at Cape
Town based NPO Regency Global. “Over the last 7 years, our film crews have ventured
into the realm of corporate storytelling across the globe. So at the beginning of 2018
we began pondering how to develop a campaign that could become a movement for
change on home soils. I was of the firm belief that all South Africans need renewed
belief in the positive potential of our country and that the transformative power of
storytelling and collaboration would be an effective way to promote this,” she says.
Fast forward to April 2019, where a years’ worth of passionate work was culminated as
the first 18 stories took to air and, along with SA INC. partners Brand South Africa and
Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA), close on 200 representatives of South Africa’s
largest, most progressive brands gathered in Johannesburg and the Mother City to
celebrate and share in their collective achievements captured in the exquisitely shot
stories that tangibly document transformation in Mzanzi.
Regency Global on tv news
Guest : Shani Kay
