Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Beautiful News


Marilyn May
Marilyn May read the headlines – yet another infant abandoned. This is the fate of
thousands of babies every year in South Africa. In many cases, they’re born to mothers
who are in vulnerable positions themselves, and out of fear, shame, or confusion,
choose to leave their children. It’s a growing crisis that requires intervention on multiple
levels. The severity of the situation, coupled with the laborious foster and adoption
system, can leave anyone feeling helpless. But when May kept hearing about it in the
news, the registered nurse and doula yearned to help.
May became a trained safety mother – someone who has been screened by the
Department of Social Development to provide immediate temporary care for children
who’ve been found or rescued. She took in her first baby nine years ago.
In the past decade, she’s turned her home into a cosy haven filled with bassinets and
blankets, nurturing and attention. Dedicated carers work alongside May. Newborns
especially need a lot more than food and shelter. By having someone to hold their hand
and cradle them, they learn to bond and attach from an early age. Over 100 babies have
since gone to permanent homes through May’s organisation, Atlantic Hope.
Michael Mazibuko
When Michael Mazibuko speaks, hearts shatter. The thespian’s voice penetrates the
soul of all who listen. Mazibuko’s intensity stems from his history. He was kicked out of
home in matric after defying his father’s wishes for him to leave school. Mazibuko spent
countless nights fighting the biting cold. As time passed, he began to understand how
life on the street renders people invisible. But this dreamer grasped on to his hope for a
career in the arts – and it paid off.
In 2016, Mazibuko joined Johannesburg Awakening Minds, a troupe founded by Dorothy
Ann Gould. The award-winning actress uses theatre to upskill, uplift, and channel the
voices of those who are homeless.
At the Hillbrow Theatre, they perform Shakespeare’s timeless scripts. The depth in the
Bard’s tales, particularly his tragedies, relates to their experiences and enables them to
express their emotions.
Mazibuko and the J.A.M group are now making waves on screen. They’ve been extras for
South African soapie, Generations, as well as other short films. With the income from
their work, the actors have been able to find homes. But their biggest gain is the
restoration of their dignity. Each performance has shown them how much their voices
matter.
Jenny Cullinan
Jenny Cullinan is allergic to bees – but that doesn’t stop her from advocating for them.
Across the world, the insects are bred in hives for their production of honey. Cullinan
believes they deserve a bigger buzz. The precious creatures are responsible for
pollinating crops, and their wild nests are integral to functioning ecosystems. But
globally, bee populations are on the decline. As a conservationist and avid sculptor,
Cullinan is protecting South Africa’s colonies and promoting their role in nature.
Cullinan is a member of Ujubee, a conservation initiative dedicated to the Cape
honeybee.
In South Africa, nearly 85 percent of colonies exist in the wild. Cullinan fearlessly treks
into fynbos to find them, confident of their gentle nature. Cullinan’s knowledge and
commitment extends to her art. Delicately carving larger-than-life sculptures, she uses
the medium to express a deeper message. “Having exhibited everywhere from Maputo
to Berlin, she’s highlighting the significance of bees around the globe.
Husnaa Adams from Beautiful News joins us for this regular feature

A Survivor's Story

A Survivor's Story

1 September 2019 10:59 PM
Craft beer industry & women

Craft beer industry & women

1 September 2019 10:37 PM
Mitchell's Plain Book Festival

Mitchell's Plain Book Festival

1 September 2019 10:12 PM
ZUBEIDA AND MANSSOR JAFFER- COMEDY TOUR

ZUBEIDA AND MANSSOR JAFFER- COMEDY TOUR

1 September 2019 10:05 PM
Valmont Layne and Hilton Schilder

Valmont Layne and Hilton Schilder

29 August 2019 9:58 PM
Government admits to collecting your data

Government admits to collecting your data

29 August 2019 9:42 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

29 August 2019 9:11 PM
Hay Fever

Hay Fever

29 August 2019 8:36 PM
Polygamy awareness

Polygamy awareness

28 August 2019 9:56 PM
Features
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.
#54and1 = 54 Countries. One Future.

Those developments shaping inclusive growth and shared futures in the 4th Industrial Revolution - brought to you by Standard Bank.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms
UPDATE: Amy-Lee de Jager's kidnappers demanded ransom, family confirms

Amy-Lee de Jager was kidnapped in front of Laërskool Kollegepark on Monday from her mother's car.
Jacob Zuma was looking for reasons to get rid of me, Nxasana tells inquiry
Jacob Zuma was looking for reasons to get rid of me, Nxasana tells inquiry

Former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana returned to the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday to conclude his evidence.
8 arrested in Tembisa for looting shops
8 arrested in Tembisa for looting shops

Several shops have been looted in the township on Monday morning.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us