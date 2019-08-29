Tonight with Lester Kiewit

Valmont Layne and Hilton Schilder


Guests : Valmont Layne
              Hilton Schilder

Former District Six Museum director Valmont Layne will graduate with his Doctorate.
He was an Andrew Mellon Doctoral Fellow at the Centre for Humanities Research and
his thesis explored the history of Goema music in Cape Town and its relationship with
Cape Jazz. Goema is a Cape Town musical genre which started with the New Year’s
minstrel carnival which celebrated the abolishment of slavery in the 1830s.

