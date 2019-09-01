Guest : Zubeida Jaffer
The Journalist, an online platform with multi-media content, is kicking off the I Am
African Campus Comedy Tour at the Nelson Mandela University on Tuesday 3
September.
#IAmAfrican Campus Comedy Tour is aimed at promoting an African identity and
strengthening The Journalist on campuses around the country.
The first event is a partnership between The Journalist, the Nelson Mandela University
of Technology and The Mail and Guardian.
Preparations are underway for a Cape Town leg of the tour later this year. Details will
be announced soon. The comedy tour will become an annual event.
ZUBEIDA AND MANSSOR JAFFER- COMEDY TOUR
Guest : Zubeida Jaffer
|
1 September 2019 10:59 PM
|
1 September 2019 10:37 PM
|
1 September 2019 10:12 PM
|
29 August 2019 9:58 PM
|
29 August 2019 9:42 PM
|
29 August 2019 9:11 PM
|
29 August 2019 8:36 PM
|
28 August 2019 10:05 PM
|
28 August 2019 9:56 PM