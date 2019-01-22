What if we decriminalized hard drugs?

22 January 2019 9:39 PM

Guest : Simon Howell | Researcher at Centre Of Criminology At Uct | Martin Drewer from the NGO Health, Poverty Action According The National Institute on Drug Abuse in America it's estimated that the war on drugs in the U.S. costs about $78.5 billion a year, it's been said that the war on drugs is actually on the poor. what if the money spent on drug enforcement & incarceration is instead used to fund rehab centres , drug education ,improve schools & social programmes?