Guest : Simon Howell | Researcher at Centre Of Criminology At Uct | Martin Drewer from the NGO Health, Poverty Action According The National Institute on Drug Abuse in America it's estimated that the war on drugs in the U.S. costs about $78.5 billion a year, it's been said that the war on drugs is actually on the poor. what if the money spent on drug enforcement & incarceration is instead used to fund rehab centres , drug education ,improve schools & social programmes?
What if we decriminalized hard drugs?
5 February 2019 9:31 PM
5 February 2019 9:02 PM
4 February 2019 10:48 PM
4 February 2019 10:13 PM
4 February 2019 9:36 PM
4 February 2019 9:27 PM
4 February 2019 8:52 PM
4 February 2019 8:43 PM
3 February 2019 11:02 PM
3 February 2019 10:32 PM