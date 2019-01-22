Guest : Nadia Mayman Roegshanda Pascoe Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Bonteheuwel today after a spate of gang related killings in the area. And i'm sure in the next few months leading up to an election Gang ravaged communities should also start expecting a a deluge of politicians to make election promises on fighting crime and gangs.
Police Minister visits Bonteheuwel
