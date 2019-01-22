Drag racing & your insurance policy

22 January 2019 10:33 PM

Guest : Wynand van Vuuren, Head of Legal and claims at King Price Insurance A 26 year old man is in a critical condition in hospital following a horror crash on the n1 earlier this week. Toufeeq Carr was drag racing on the N1 in his BMW, lost control and crashed into a barrier. You must have seen the video. It's been on various news sites. Also you can see it on CapeTalk.co.za What's interesting is that i'm seeing on car enthusiast social media pages people criticising the sharing of videos of drag racing. And with the utmost sympathy for the young man involved in the accident, what it could mean for his insurance. I quote this post from a social media page: "In many ways the racing fraternity is a brotherhood so in some ways we have to protect each other. Sharing of such material may put impact you directly as you could be called to provide information or as a witness. The driver and his family have financial implications here. Life and vehicle insurance may not pay out as video evidence shows otherwise. If this was you, your family is going to be left in financial difficulties. If this happens to me, delete all evidence, phone me and clear yourself of all other proceedings. As petrolheads we all understand the risks when we go down the straight. Lets not make it worse for those involved."