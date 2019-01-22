Tonight with Lester Podcast

Drag racing & your insurance policy


Guest : Wynand van Vuuren, Head of Legal and claims at King Price Insurance A 26 year old man is in a critical condition in hospital following a horror crash on the n1 earlier this week. Toufeeq Carr was drag racing on the N1 in his BMW, lost control and crashed into a barrier. You must have seen the video. It's been on various news sites. Also you can see it on CapeTalk.co.za What's interesting is that i'm seeing on car enthusiast social media pages people criticising the sharing of videos of drag racing. And with the utmost sympathy for the young man involved in the accident, what it could mean for his insurance. I quote this post from a social media page: "In many ways the racing fraternity is a brotherhood so in some ways we have to protect each other. Sharing of such material may put impact you directly as you could be called to provide information or as a witness. The driver and his family have financial implications here. Life and vehicle insurance may not pay out as video evidence shows otherwise. If this was you, your family is going to be left in financial difficulties. If this happens to me, delete all evidence, phone me and clear yourself of all other proceedings. As petrolheads we all understand the risks when we go down the straight. Lets not make it worse for those involved."

Mining Indaba

Mining Indaba

5 February 2019 9:31 PM
Churches and tax

Churches and tax

5 February 2019 9:02 PM
Durban tackles their drag racers

Durban tackles their drag racers

4 February 2019 10:48 PM
Clifton 4th beach hearings

Clifton 4th beach hearings

4 February 2019 10:13 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

4 February 2019 9:36 PM
SONA Preview

SONA Preview

4 February 2019 9:27 PM
Debating Queens

Debating Queens

4 February 2019 8:52 PM
First World Hypocrisy

First World Hypocrisy

4 February 2019 8:43 PM
I'm not a victim

I'm not a victim

3 February 2019 11:02 PM
Mad Mike Hoare: The Legend

Mad Mike Hoare: The Legend

3 February 2019 10:32 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Mrewbi's lawyer says no proper investigation went into Mdluli’s corruption case
Mrewbi's lawyer says no proper investigation went into Mdluli’s corruption case

The submission was made during the evidence of Hawks detective Kobus Roelofse who returned to the inquiry on Tuesday.
'It’s our duty as govt to tackle racism head-on' - De Lille
'It’s our duty as govt to tackle racism head-on' - De Lille

Patricia de Lille promised that GOOD will lead South Africans to truly build a future that knows and understands its past but does not have to be trapped by it.

PIC board should not be headed by a politician, says Holomisa
PIC board should not be headed by a politician, says Holomisa

The board quit on Friday in the wake of corruption revelations at a commission of inquiry probing impropriety at the state-owned asset management company.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us