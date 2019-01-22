Guest : Dr Jon Patricios|Neurologist Springbok Pat Lambie has officially retired at the age of 28 after a series of concussions put an end to a great career. He was knocked unconscious in a game at Newlands in 2016 and has never been the same since then, on the advice of 2 different neurologist Lambie decided to call time on his career.
Concussion in sports
|
5 February 2019 9:31 PM
|
5 February 2019 9:02 PM
|
4 February 2019 10:48 PM
|
4 February 2019 10:13 PM
|
4 February 2019 9:36 PM
|
4 February 2019 9:27 PM
|
4 February 2019 8:52 PM
|
4 February 2019 8:43 PM
|
3 February 2019 11:02 PM
|
3 February 2019 10:32 PM