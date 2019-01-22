Concussion in sports

22 January 2019 10:54 PM

Guest : Dr Jon Patricios|Neurologist Springbok Pat Lambie has officially retired at the age of 28 after a series of concussions put an end to a great career. He was knocked unconscious in a game at Newlands in 2016 and has never been the same since then, on the advice of 2 different neurologist Lambie decided to call time on his career.