Guest : Anton Bredell | The Karoo town Beaufort West claims they have reached Day Zero. A concept not unfamiliar with us her in Cape Town. Beaufort West's dams have run dry. Reticulation systems require urgent maintenance, and the sponsored bottled water is running our.
Day Zero for Beaufort West?
|
23 January 2019 10:09 PM
|
23 January 2019 9:43 PM
|
23 January 2019 9:32 PM
|
23 January 2019 9:15 PM
|
23 January 2019 8:46 PM
|
23 January 2019 8:31 PM
|
22 January 2019 10:54 PM
|
22 January 2019 10:33 PM
|
22 January 2019 9:57 PM