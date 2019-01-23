Oliver Mtukudzi , the man & his music

23 January 2019 9:15 PM

Guest : MOREIRA CHONGUIÇA Olive Mtukudzi, a musical legend. Not only in Zimbabwe but throughout Southern Africa, and recognised world over. Passed away today in Harare. He was 66 years old Coincidentally, it's exactly a year today since the passing of Bra Hugh Masekela. While it's obviously sad. I'm fortunate enough to have seen him perform a few times around Cape Town. Those concerts at the Artscape and at Kirtstenbosch. They were beautiful. And as a recording artist - prolific. Something like 67 albums. He was absolutely amazing.