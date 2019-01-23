Safe drag racing spaces

23 January 2019 10:09 PM

Guest : Des Easom | The unfortunate accident on Monday Evening which ended with racer Tauffiq Carr in critical condition and having to have his legs amputate could have been avoided if racers took up the offer to enjoy safe racing Wednesday evenings at Killarney International Raceways Robot Racing Event . It started in March 2016 when the City partnered with Killarney to provide a venue for the speed freaks to put their cars to the test.