Patric Tariq Mellet on place names

24 January 2019 9:05 PM

Guest : Ever wondered how Valhalla Park or Rondebosch got it's name? Did you Athlone was first known as West London? And how many of Cape Town's informal settlements are named after contemporary historical events. And, names are important. It helps us identify and associate ourselves with where we are from. And I don't think we as Capetonians are making an effort to understand the significance and the heritage hidden in the names that we use every day.