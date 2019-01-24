Millions not interested in voting

24 January 2019 9:40 PM

Guest : Reza Omar We had an interesting discussion earlier this week with a community activist from Manenberg. Roegshanda Pascoe. She's urging Manenberg residents not to vote because she feels that her community only gets attention around election time. But now in the run up to the final voter registration drive this coming weekend, Research by Citizen Surveys shows that 4,5 million of the 37 million eligible voters do not intend to register & a significant portion of these are 18-24 year olds, most of them first time voters. Gauteng has the highest number of voters not intending to vote with the figure at 30%. The research also found that 44% (4.6-million) of eligible voters, who intend to register, are facing challenges such as providing proof of address, getting time off from work, or getting to the registration venue.