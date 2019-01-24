Coding for kids

24 January 2019 9:54 PM

Guest : Ryan Geel Are you a young job seeker looking for a foot in the door? Will you be equipped to take advantage off the 4th Industrial Revolution? Maybe you should try your hand at coding. It allows you the opportunity to become a Web developer ,Web designer ,UX designer even Game programmer . Life Choices Academy offers a six months full time coding course, followed by a six months paid internship at no cost to successful applicants.