Coding for kids

Guest : Ryan Geel  Are you a young job seeker looking for a foot in the door? Will you be equipped to take advantage off the 4th Industrial Revolution? Maybe you should try your hand at coding. It allows you the opportunity to become a Web developer ,Web designer ,UX designer even Game programmer . Life Choices Academy offers a six months full time coding course, followed by a six months paid internship at no cost to successful applicants.

24 January 2019 11:01 PM
24 January 2019 10:04 PM
24 January 2019 9:40 PM
24 January 2019 9:05 PM
23 January 2019 10:09 PM
23 January 2019 9:43 PM
23 January 2019 9:32 PM
23 January 2019 9:15 PM
23 January 2019 8:46 PM
#KhayelitshaQuadruplets: 4 bundles of joy with 'distinct personalities'
#KhayelitshaQuadruplets: 4 bundles of joy with 'distinct personalities'

Inga Mafenuka gave birth to Bunono, Bungcwele, Bubele and Buchule at Tygerberg Hospital last July.
Ebola death toll surges in DR Congo
Ebola death toll surges in DR Congo

The rising death toll - up by more than 40 in the past 10 days - emphasises the challenge of controlling the epidemic in the strife-torn country.
Sanef appoints independent auditor to probe Bosasa donation claims
Sanef appoints independent auditor to probe Bosasa donation claims

Sanef has denied ever receiving a donation from Bosasa but says it's appointing the auditing firm for transparency.

