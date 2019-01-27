Tonight with Lester Podcast

Journalists & their role in State capture


Guest : Ryland Fisher | Author, Consultant The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) says the Zondo Commission will be investigating the so-called “journalist list” after former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi claimed that some journalists had been paid by the controversial company for information and to write “presumably” write good stories about Bosasa. Columnist and author Max Du Preez has called on SANEF to send a lawyer to the Zondo Commission to get the list of implicated journo's from Agrizzi . This is not the first time journalists have been implicated in State Capture, the Sunday Times had a small group of journalists that ran a series false stories on SARS & senior Hawks officials. Joining us on the line is former journalist & news paper editor Ryland Fisher

Lets quit our jobs & join the circus

Lets quit our jobs & join the circus

27 January 2019 10:56 PM
D6 Working Committee

D6 Working Committee

27 January 2019 10:16 PM
Signal Hill on fire

Signal Hill on fire

27 January 2019 9:25 PM
The Last Hour

The Last Hour

24 January 2019 11:01 PM
Hiking With Tim Lundy

Hiking With Tim Lundy

24 January 2019 10:04 PM
Coding for kids

Coding for kids

24 January 2019 9:54 PM
Millions not interested in voting

Millions not interested in voting

24 January 2019 9:40 PM
Patric Tariq Mellet on place names

Patric Tariq Mellet on place names

24 January 2019 9:05 PM
Safe drag racing spaces

Safe drag racing spaces

23 January 2019 10:09 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Spanish well tragedy toddler buried
Spanish well tragedy toddler buried

Two-year-old Julen Rosello was interred alongside his brother Oliver who died in 2017 aged three after suffering cardiac problems.
[UPDATE] Signal Hill fire spreads to Sea Point area
[UPDATE] Signal Hill fire spreads to Sea Point area

The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded this afternoon to a fire at the base of Signal Hill.
Zuma says a vote for the opposition is a gamble
Zuma says a vote for the opposition is a gamble

Speaking in isiZulu, Zuma told community members that a vote for the opposition is a gamble, describing the opposition a having a bark with no bite.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us