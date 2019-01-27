Journalists & their role in State capture

27 January 2019 9:48 PM

Guest : Ryland Fisher | Author, Consultant The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) says the Zondo Commission will be investigating the so-called “journalist list” after former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi claimed that some journalists had been paid by the controversial company for information and to write “presumably” write good stories about Bosasa. Columnist and author Max Du Preez has called on SANEF to send a lawyer to the Zondo Commission to get the list of implicated journo's from Agrizzi . This is not the first time journalists have been implicated in State Capture, the Sunday Times had a small group of journalists that ran a series false stories on SARS & senior Hawks officials. Joining us on the line is former journalist & news paper editor Ryland Fisher