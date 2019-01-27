Guest : Shahied Ajam Earlier today the District 6 Working Committee held a public meeting to discuss several issues including the upcoming court hearing scheduled for the 26th of February where government is expected to produce it's plan for the redevelopment of District 6 and the verification & validation process of claimants Shahied Ajam the Chairman of the D6 Working Committee joins us live from our studios
D6 Working Committee
