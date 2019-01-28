Tonight with Lester Podcast

Fire update


Guest : Lauren Howard | Provincial communications officer at Working On Fire | South African National Parks and Working on Fire have confirmed flare-ups along Signal Hill Road on Lion's Head have been contained after fire fighters battled the blaze that started on Sunday afternoon & was fanned by strong winds throughout the night. It's been reported that one person who'd been sleeping on the mountain sustained burn wounds.

IEC on weekend registration

28 January 2019 9:44 PM
Beautiful News

28 January 2019 9:27 PM
Arson or just fire season

28 January 2019 9:05 PM
Brave Photographers

28 January 2019 8:37 PM
Lets quit our jobs & join the circus

27 January 2019 10:56 PM
D6 Working Committee

27 January 2019 10:16 PM
Journalists & their role in State capture

27 January 2019 9:48 PM
Signal Hill on fire

27 January 2019 9:25 PM
The Last Hour

24 January 2019 11:01 PM
EWN Headlines
SIU ready to take action after testimonies at Zondo Commission
SIU ready to take action after testimonies at Zondo Commission

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi revealed the company deleted 40,000 documents implicating executives in corruption days before the SIU could access them.

Bushiri cleared to resume church services in Tshwane
Bushiri cleared to resume church services in Tshwane

Services were suspended after protests by Sanco members and a letter from the office of the mayor saying the church was not complying with safety standards.

Officials to deal with overcrowding at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital
Officials to deal with overcrowding at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital

This follows reports of patients sleeping on the floor while waiting for medical treatment at the Kimberley facility.

