Fire update

Guest : Lauren Howard | Provincial communications officer at Working On Fire | South African National Parks and Working on Fire have confirmed flare-ups along Signal Hill Road on Lion's Head have been contained after fire fighters battled the blaze that started on Sunday afternoon & was fanned by strong winds throughout the night. It's been reported that one person who'd been sleeping on the mountain sustained burn wounds.
