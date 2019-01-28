Arson or just fire season

28 January 2019 9:05 PM

Guest : Robbie Erasmus At least nine fires have ravaged different areas across the Western Cape over the past week. Hundreds of firefighters have been kept busy battling fires in Cape Town, Cederberg, Overberg and Overstrand. In the Overberg, a fire is still raging in Botrivier. Firefighters have managed to contain about 60% of the blaze. After the fire fighters have packed up their equipment and get ready for the next one someone has to get to the bottom of what started that fire. Robbie Erasmus from Enviro Wildfire is the man tasked with investigating the cause and origin of veld fires, sometime the causes are natural but sometimes they were started deliberately