Guest : Courtney Sampson | Provincial Electoral Officer I at Independent Electoral Commission | The past weekend was the final oppurtunity for voter registration, Was the weekend voting registration a success ? what were the main challenges facing the I.E.C. over the weekend? I.E.C. provincial electoral officer Courtney Sampson joins us on the line.
IEC on weekend registration
28 January 2019 10:41 PM
28 January 2019 9:27 PM
28 January 2019 9:05 PM
28 January 2019 8:37 PM
28 January 2019 8:25 PM
27 January 2019 10:56 PM
27 January 2019 10:16 PM
27 January 2019 9:48 PM
27 January 2019 9:25 PM