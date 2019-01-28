Compromised journalists

28 January 2019 10:41 PM

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is continuing to drop bombshells at the Zondo Commission in his eighth day of testimony. He's named three journalists whom he claims received bribes from Bosasa from around 2012 to write positive stories about the company. Agrizzi named them as a certain "Nthuli", former Sunday Times journalist Pinky Khoabane, and someone only referred to as "Bongs." He alleges that Bosasa executive Papa Leshabane was given R71,000 a month to hand out bribes, R30,000 of which was paid to journalists. Pinky Khoabane has refuted these allegations and plans to make her own submissions to the Zondo Commission ?