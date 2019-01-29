"Yes, I'm a racist"

29 January 2019 9:04 PM

Guests : Neeshan Bolton| Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Adam Haupt| Centre Of Film & Media Studies UCT Angelo Agrizzi dropped another bombshell today at the Zondo Commission when he admitted that he's a racist. This after a recording of a meeting between him , the Watson's & an attorney in August 2018 was played at the Commission. Agrizzi has been testifying at the Commission for the last 9 days and has been the darling of the nation as he exposed BOSASA's role in state capture, does this admission of racism taint his testimony ? Or do you respect a man who is brave enough to admit that he's a racist when it would have been easier to deny it? Neeshan Bolton from the Ahmed Kathrada foundation joins us on the line for more on this discussion