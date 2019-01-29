IEC won't register my party

29 January 2019 9:34 PM

Guests : Fadiel Adams The coloured nationalist group G@tvol Capetonians claims they were not allowed to register for the 2019 elections by the IEC due to their name being considered offensive. The group wants the Western Cape to secede from the rest of South Africa and for black people to leave the province. Fadiel Adams, president of Gatvol Capetonians joins us live in the studio.