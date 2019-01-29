Guest : Anton Fisher Anton Fisher, a former journalist and anti-apartheid activist dream of making the first ever short movie of the forced evictions from District 6 has hit a snag, he needs R450 000 to start production of the film " Letters to District Six" he has secured funding of R150 000 from the National Film and Video Foundation , to raise the outstanding R300 000 he is appealing to the public to assist by donating to the Divergence Film Foundation NPO. Donors names will be included in the movie credits
D6 movie needs funding
