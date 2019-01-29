D6 movie needs funding

29 January 2019 10:13 PM

Guest : Anton Fisher Anton Fisher, a former journalist and anti-apartheid activist dream of making the first ever short movie of the forced evictions from District 6 has hit a snag, he needs R450 000 to start production of the film " Letters to District Six" he has secured funding of R150 000 from the National Film and Video Foundation , to raise the outstanding R300 000 he is appealing to the public to assist by donating to the Divergence Film Foundation NPO. Donors names will be included in the movie credits