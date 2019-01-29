29 January 2019 10:41 PM

Guest : Kay Dee Mashile Last week we interviewed the folks from South African Citizens Survey whose survey data revealed that 4, 5 million don't intend to register for the 2019 elections. One third of that number are South Africans aged 18-24. A campaign by Activate Change Drivers is under way to encourage the youth to make their mark this elections . Under the banner of " Youth can sway the vote" they are attempting to tackle youth apathy and encouraging them to be actively involved in politics . With SONA on the 7th of February Activate Change Drivers are stepping up their campaign.