Homeless in Cape Town

30 January 2019 10:10 PM

Guests : Hassan Khan Althea Roberts Homelessness is a feature of every major city in the world. According to the Western Cape Provincial Government website ther are an estimated 4800 homeless people in the CBD. During the day we see them around the city, panhandling for money from passersby & as the sun sets we see them recovering their possessions from drains where they were stashed . Where do they come from? Why are they on the streets & some people even ask why are they allowed to sleep in the CBD & why authorities don't just remove them? Tonight we speak to a group of people who works closely with homeless people & someone who lives on the streets of Cape Town.