Tonight with Lester Podcast

Home Schooling


Guest : Shirley Erwee Earlier this month the Basic Education Department held a lekgotla on preparing school pupils for the 4th industrial revelation, and to discuss developments in education. But, some were missing. The Home school educators were not invited and they say the education department has lots an opportunity to get input from the home school stream. Earlier I spoke to Shirley Erwee who's a home school mum herself, and a home school consultant.

Beautiful News

Beautiful News

30 January 2019 10:24 PM
Homeless in Cape Town

Homeless in Cape Town

30 January 2019 10:10 PM
Outreach to Destitute of Straat Werk

Outreach to Destitute of Straat Werk

30 January 2019 9:30 PM
Mitchell's Plain gang war

Mitchell's Plain gang war

30 January 2019 9:08 PM
Mitchell's Plain gang war

Mitchell's Plain gang war

30 January 2019 8:27 PM
Why A Scale-up Needs a Different Sort of Mentorship to a Start-Up

Why A Scale-up Needs a Different Sort of Mentorship to a Start-Up

30 January 2019 3:11 PM
Youth can sway the vote

Youth can sway the vote

29 January 2019 10:41 PM
D6 movie needs funding

D6 movie needs funding

29 January 2019 10:13 PM
IEC won't register my party

IEC won't register my party

29 January 2019 9:34 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
Shortstraw at Backsberg
Shortstraw at Backsberg

Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by Cape Talk will return in February 2019, and to celebrate this milestone, the...
EWN Headlines
Some Gauteng doctors 'to receive salaries on Friday'
Some Gauteng doctors 'to receive salaries on Friday'

Several medical interns and community service doctors were informed on Monday that they will not receive their January salaries.

ANC leaders urged to be disciplined on social media
ANC leaders urged to be disciplined on social media

Former President Jacob Zuma took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the recent utterances by his successor Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Suspended PIC employee 'being used as scapegoat' for PIC, Ayo deal
Suspended PIC employee 'being used as scapegoat' for PIC, Ayo deal

Victor Seanie was suspended last week along with the head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo for their involvement in the R4,3 billion investment.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us