Surviving a Polar Vortex

31 January 2019 8:34 PM

Guest : Ian Ollis The US and Canada is gribbed in the coldest of cold snaps. In some parts of the region the temperature has dipped to minus 30 degrees. That's colder than some polar regions. Imagine that. In Chicago there are gas fires along the metro train system to prevent the rails from freezing over. As its name suggests, the polar vortex is found around the north pole. Scientists says It’s a band of strong winds, high up in the atmosphere that keeps bitterly cold air locked around the Arctic region. This circulation isn’t considered a single storm, or even a weather pattern as such.