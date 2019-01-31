Gayle, the documentary part 2

31 January 2019 9:19 PM

Guest : Allie Bekko Two weeks ago we had a great show about the origins of the language of gayle. Documentary filmmaker Lauren Mulligan made a documentary short as part as a university thesis on the origins of the language. And how it was used as a code, by people in the LGBT community as way back as the 1960's. And because we want to have a show that involves, and not just talks about people, we searched for someone who can tell us about their lived experience of Gayle. An hour before we went on air, we stumbled on Allie Bekko, also one known as Romy Schneider.