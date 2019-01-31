Hiking with Tim Lundy

31 January 2019 10:05 PM

Guest : Tim Lundy Weather preparation scenarios Rescue Recap- Safety recap- Lions Head Recap- Senario 1 • Weather looks great for a hike • 25°c and clear • Hike up Platterklip to Maclears beacon and down again. • Group of 4 fit men in 20's • no warm clothing • Low food supplies • Low water • No map You start the hike at 3pm in mid March Weather changes to Gale force SE Visibility 10m Temp is 9°c with a wind chill factor You have cell reception but battery on 15% One of you slightly sprains his ankle He can still walk but very slowly WHAT DO YOU DO AND SUGGEST to get off the mountain safely?