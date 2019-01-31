The Last Hour

31 January 2019 11:07 PM

Guest : Vusi Chase Tonight we welcome Vusumzi Kambi, VUSICHASE is a South African singer/ song writer. Vusi started out with African Cord Melodies, a local choir that introduced him to the stage in 2008. This also gave him the opportunity to share the stage with legendary internationally acclaimed artist such as Sibongile Khumalo, Gold fish etc, VusiChase released his first unofficial single titled “Chasing my Dreams ”which launched him as a soloist. His collaboration with Hip Hop duo, Fresh Clique on single titled “Shine”, saw them opening for some SA’s biggest artist Casper Nyovest and Big Nuz. In early 2018 VusiChase joined nationally recognized Indie Label, Ziyawamo Productions,which has a Youth Empowerment Division