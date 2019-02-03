Mad Mike Hoare: The Legend

3 February 2019 10:32 PM

Guest : Chris Hoare Son of Mad Mike Hoare, the famous mercenary has written a book about the life & times of his father who is best known for fighting in the Congo during the 1960's and the failed coup attempt in the Seychelles in the 80's. The book was recently published & took Chris about 12 years to complete. Chris joins us on the line to talk about his Dad's life as a mercenary & soldier of fortune.