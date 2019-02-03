Tonight with Lester Podcast

I'm not a victim


Guest : Reyaan Traut In April 2011, motor bike enthusiast Reyaan Traut, lost his arm in a horror smash. He went from someone who spent six days a week in gym, to wallowing in pity for six years. But this young man decided not to give up on himself. At the age of 32, he is now a dedicated devotee to Cross Fit - an intense form of body conditioning - and he has hopped onto a bicycle to train for the Cape Town Cycle Tour. And without him even knowing, videos of him lifting massive weights with just one arm, have inspired others to not give up hope when faced with a life changing event.

