First World Hypocrisy

4 February 2019 8:43 PM

Guest : Michael Marchant of 180 countries according to their perceived levels of corruption in the public sector. On a scale of Zero being highly corrupt, and 100 being most clean, South Africa scored 43. So more corrupt than clean. Then we had the story on the weekend that Five world powers have reportedly warned that President Cyril Ramaphosa's international investment drive could fail should he not act against perpetrators of state capture, corruption and other crimes.