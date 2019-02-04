Debating Queens

4 February 2019 8:52 PM

Guests : Semane Reddy-Mbewu Rebecca Sparg Saadiyah Ma Eight students from Herschel Girls School in Cape Town have just returned from participating in the Eurasian Schools Debating Championships in Istanbul While not winning the overall competition, the Herschel girls team did remarkably well with the Cape Town Green team being knocked out in the quarterfinals and Cape Town Gold being knocked out in the semi-finals by Pakistan. Semane Reddy-Mbewu was awarded the best speaker award from all the participants at the championship. Semane , Rebecca Sparg and the team coach, Saadiyah Mayet joins us live on Cape Talk.