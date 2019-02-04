Guest : Ntsikelelo Breakfast What can we expect on Thursday evening at 7pm when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his second State of the Nation address? What policy decisions will the President announce, if any? Will the EFF derail the event as in previous years? Political Analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast joins us on the line for this discussion.
SONA Preview
|
4 February 2019 10:13 PM
|
4 February 2019 9:36 PM
|
4 February 2019 8:52 PM
|
4 February 2019 8:43 PM
|
3 February 2019 11:02 PM
|
3 February 2019 10:32 PM
|
3 February 2019 10:03 PM
|
3 February 2019 9:41 PM
|
31 January 2019 11:07 PM