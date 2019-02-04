Clifton 4th beach hearings

4 February 2019 10:13 PM

Guest : Sehaam Samaai, Women's Legal Centre director The City of Cape Town says an incident in which beachgoers were allegedly asked to leave Clifton’s Fourth Beach by a private security company was not race related. The city has told Parliament's environmental affairs committee the incident was politically manipulated by people it refers to as “race baiters”. At the inquiry, the city has also taken swipes at the media, claiming the incident was misrepresented. Seehaam Samaai from The Women's Legal Centre was on Clifton 4th beach the day of the incident and attended today's hearings