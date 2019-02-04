Durban tackles their drag racers

4 February 2019 10:48 PM

Guests : Parboo Sewpersad In May 2018 Durban Metro Police clamped down on illegal drag racing when a drag racer was sentenced to a fine of R10 000 or a year in jail with half suspended for three years. His driver’s licence was also cancelled. They also have a dedicated prosecuting team to deal with offenders in future . We spoke to Senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad of the Durban metro police. And we started with a statement, that illega streetracing is not a Cape Town, or a Durban, or Joburg problem. It's a national problem.